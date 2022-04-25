International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.69.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.11. 346,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average is $128.55. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.