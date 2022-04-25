International Business Machines (IBM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) recently:

4/21/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $133.00 to $139.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $165.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $152.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $162.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – International Business Machines was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

4/13/2022 – International Business Machines had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $148.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – International Business Machines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBM's growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul. Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are bolstering its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market. The company is likely to benefit from the robust adoption and broad-based availability of IBM Blockchain World Wire — a blockchain-driven global payments network aimed at accelerating and optimizing cross-border payments. It is poised to gain from the spin-off of the legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on a hybrid cloud strategy. However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities pose a concern. High integration risk from continuous acquisition spree is another headwind.”

3/31/2022 – International Business Machines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average of $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in International Business Machines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 428,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,731,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

