International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:IP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

