International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in International Paper by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $188,782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $97,949,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.71. 40,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

