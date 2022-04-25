Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target Cut to €3.20

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €3.70 ($3.98) to €3.20 ($3.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.55) to €3.10 ($3.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.33) to €3.15 ($3.39) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.44) to €2.70 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

ISNPY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.