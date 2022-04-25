Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Lowered to $635.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $635.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $443.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.65.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Intuit by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Intuit by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intuit by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,916,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.