Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

4/22/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $339.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $316.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $334.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $294.00 to $280.00.

4/12/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $252.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.52 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

