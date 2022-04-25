Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.60.

ISRG stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,270. The company has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.42. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $251.52 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

