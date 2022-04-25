InvenTrust Properties (IVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

