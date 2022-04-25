Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

IVZ traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

