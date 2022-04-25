Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.
IVZ traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,406. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18.
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
