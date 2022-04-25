Investec Downgrades Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) to Hold

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.05) to GBX 480 ($6.25) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

