Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allstate (ALL)

4/22/2022 – Allstate had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $123.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $119.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Allstate is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

3/14/2022 – Allstate had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allstate’s shares have underperformed its industry in a year. The company is susceptible to catastrophe losses, which dents its underwriting results. Its rising debt level leads to expanding interest expenses. At 2021-end, long-term debt amounted to $7,976 million, while the cash balance was only at $763 million. The COVID-induced supply chain shortage is likely to keep raising costs for its auto insurance business, further reducing car insurance underwriting income. Inflation is likely to keep pushing insurance prices higher. With relaxed travel bans, millions of cars are hitting the roads, raising claims and repair costs for insurers. Also, rising costs and non-catastrophe losses in auto and homeowners’ insurance are affecting its profit levels. Given these headwinds, Allstate is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

3/2/2022 – Allstate was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $142.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $9.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.82. 1,798,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,151. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.74.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $560,036,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allstate by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

