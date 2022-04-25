Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avery Dennison (AVY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $188.00.

4/13/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $209.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $247.00.

3/31/2022 – Avery Dennison is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Avery Dennison is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.63. 16,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average is $196.49.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after purchasing an additional 395,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 367,771 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

