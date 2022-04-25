Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BP (BP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BP (NYSE: BP) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 500 ($6.51).

4/18/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – BP was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/23/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 455 ($5.92) to GBX 450 ($5.85).

3/11/2022 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/1/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.85).

2/28/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.81) to GBX 500 ($6.51).

2/25/2022 – BP was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

