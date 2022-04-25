Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CEMEX (CX)

CEMEX (NYSE: CX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.70 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2022 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.20.

3/31/2022 – CEMEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – CEMEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

3/7/2022 – CEMEX was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,341. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

