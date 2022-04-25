Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK):

4/19/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$26.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$22.00.

3/25/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$23.00.

3/8/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

3/3/2022 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 817,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,723. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.66. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$12.51 and a 1-year high of C$19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 66.36%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 644,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,742,047.76. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $318,598 in the last ninety days.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

