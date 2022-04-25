Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Belden (BDC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Belden (NYSE: BDC):

4/21/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/19/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/13/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/13/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2022 – Belden had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

4/5/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

3/26/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

3/18/2022 – Belden was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/9/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Belden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. 213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,325. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23.

Get Belden Inc alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.