Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ford Motor (F)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

4/1/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ford Motor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $18.00.

3/15/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

