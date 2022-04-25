Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $157.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $152.00.

4/7/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $161.00 to $157.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average is $130.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

