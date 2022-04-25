Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nucor (NUE)

Nucor (NYSE: NUE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $148.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $168.00.

4/20/2022 – Nucor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Nucor for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company is committed to expand its production capabilities and grow its business through strategic acquisitions. It is boosting capacity through a number of growth projects. Nucor is also seeing strong momentum in the non-residential construction market. It is also seeing strong demand in the heavy equipment market. The company also remains focused on achieving greater penetration in automotive. Higher steel prices due to tight supply and higher end-market demand should also drive its margins. However, the company faces challenges from higher input costs due to supply constraints and margin headwinds in the steel mill unit. Its high debt level is another concern. The steel industry is also reeling under oversupply.”

3/31/2022 – Nucor is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Nucor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $129.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

