Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company has been benefitting from strong demand across markets served as well as commercial and operational execution. Also, focus on acquisition initiatives bode well. The company continues to invest in new insulation materials and systems in nonresidential applications to expand its global product offerings. However, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures in material and transportation remain headwinds. Although the company has been working to recover higher commodity cost through various price increases, it expects this ongoing volatility in material and transportation costs to persist in the near term. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

4/8/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $115.00.

3/31/2022 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $111.00.

3/30/2022 – Owens Corning had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OC stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Owens Corning by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 29,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 11.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 698,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

