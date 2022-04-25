Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – CenterPoint Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

