Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ):

4/21/2022 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $203.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $181.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Johnson & Johnson was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $183.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

3/2/2022 – Johnson & Johnson is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $181.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $477.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

