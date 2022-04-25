Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Travelers Companies (TRV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV):

4/20/2022 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/20/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $184.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $199.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with solid inorganic growth. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses should perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It expects net investment income from non-fixed income portfolio to be $430 million to $440 million quarterly in 2022. Sufficient capital boosts shareholder value. It aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry in the year to date. Exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio concern.”

3/24/2022 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

TRV traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.93. 44,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Get The Travelers Companies Inc alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,749 shares of company stock valued at $33,153,181. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.