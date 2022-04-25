Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Xylem (XYL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xylem (NYSE: XYL) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2022 – Xylem had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Xylem had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xylem is well-poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's effective pricing actions and shareholder-friendly policies raise its appeal. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed respective estimates by 1.61% and 2.29%. For 2022, the company anticipates total revenues of $5.25-$5.35 billion, with organic sales growth of 3-5%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.35-$2.70, reflecting changes of (6%)-8% from the previous year. Supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips) are expected to continue impacting results in 2022, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

4/5/2022 – Xylem was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/31/2022 – Xylem is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.90.

Get Xylem Inc alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.