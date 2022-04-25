Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Morgan Stanley (MS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) recently:

4/20/2022 – Morgan Stanley was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/18/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Morgan Stanley was given a new $105.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $94.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Morgan Stanley is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company has been continuously making efforts to focus less on the capital markets-driven revenue sources. The acquisitions of Eaton Vance and E*Trade Financial are a step in this direction. Increased focus on corporate lending will keep supporting financials in the quarters ahead. Also, the company’s robust capital deployment activities reflect a solid liquidity position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, elevated expenses due to investments in franchise will likely hurt profits. Relatively lower interest rates and uncertainty about the performance of the capital markets make us apprehensive.”

NYSE:MS opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.