Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 131.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,634. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

