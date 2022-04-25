IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $228.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $208.61 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 3,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 93,045 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 305,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.