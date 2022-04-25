Itron (ITRI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.250-$1.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.25-1.75 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. Itron has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $102.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Itron by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Itron by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Itron by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

