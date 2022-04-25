J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $157.81 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,993,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 53,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J & J Snack Foods (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.