James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

JHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHX opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

