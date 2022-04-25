Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.89.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $256.26 and a 12-month high of $514.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.39.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.