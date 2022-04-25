Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 754,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

