Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NYSE:WCN opened at $137.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.