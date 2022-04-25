Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67.

WCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NYSE:WCN opened at $137.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $115.75 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

