Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Mizuho Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mizuho Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter.
NYSE:MFG opened at $2.45 on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
