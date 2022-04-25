Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mynaric AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mynaric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad anticipates that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mynaric’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Shares of MYNA opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34. Mynaric has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYNA. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $5,004,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

