Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $10.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $49.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $541.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $556.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

