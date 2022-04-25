Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

THC opened at $73.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.