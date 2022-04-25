Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
THC opened at $73.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 454,329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.