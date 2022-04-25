Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.80) to GBX 4,550 ($59.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.08) to GBX 5,300 ($68.96) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,288.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $10.62 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

