Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GAP by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in GAP by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GAP by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 222,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

