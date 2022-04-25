Jefferies Financial Group Comments on thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($19.35) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.43) to €8.60 ($9.25) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.53.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

