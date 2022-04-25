Jefferies Financial Group Comments on US Foods Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of US Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000.

In other news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

