Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s FY2022 earnings at $13.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday. Cowen cut their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $350.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.25. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $325.53 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

