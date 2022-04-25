Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 48.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 304,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 99,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.