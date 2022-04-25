Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.
NYSE CRL opened at $273.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.28.
In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
