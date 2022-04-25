Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.40.

NYSE CRL opened at $273.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.28.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $191,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,099,536,000 after purchasing an additional 152,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 454,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,358,000 after purchasing an additional 152,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,647 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

