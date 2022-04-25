Jefferies Financial Group Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

NYSE HCA opened at $208.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $196.22 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.92.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $413,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $143,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 204.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

