Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.86.

WCN stock opened at C$174.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$143.70 and a 1 year high of C$183.55. The firm has a market cap of C$44.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$166.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.