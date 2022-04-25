Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.
WCN stock opened at C$174.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$143.70 and a 1 year high of C$183.55. The firm has a market cap of C$44.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$169.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$166.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.
Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
