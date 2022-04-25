Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.62) to GBX 2,300 ($29.92) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,190.65.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $67.99 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

About BHP Group (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.