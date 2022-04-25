Jefferies Financial Group Trims salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $330.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $360.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.67% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on salesforce.com from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.50.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,258. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.30. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $170.20 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,715 shares of company stock valued at $33,673,096. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,399 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.