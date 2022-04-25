Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Outokumpu Oyj’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Outokumpu Oyj in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.48) to €5.20 ($5.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.0487 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

